Covid-19: Health Ministry issues guidelines for gyms, yoga institutes opening August 5

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Monday issued a set of preventive measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 in yoga institutes and gymnasiums. It, however, directed that all such places would not be open in containment zones.

The guidelines stated that persons above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years are advised not to use gyms in closed spaces.

“Use of face covers/masks is mandatory at all times within the premises. However, during yoga exercise or exercising in gymnasiums, as far as possible only a visor may be used. Use of mask (in particular N-95 masks) during exercise may cause difficulty in breathing,” the guidelines state.

“Housekeeping staff to be informed and trained about norms for waste management and disposal All employees who are at higher risk i.e. older employees, pregnant employees and employees who have underlying medical conditions to take extra precautions. They should preferably not be exposed to any front-line work requiring direct contact with the clients,” the Ministry informed.

It also asked to maintain at least six feet distance personal trainer and clients during personal training sessions. The guidelines further stated to ensure that sessions are tailored to include only exercises that do not require physical contact between the trainer and the clients including setup and use of equipment.

The government on Wednesday issued Unlock 3 guidelines, allowing gymnasiums and yoga institutes to function from August 5 and revoking night curfew even as all other activities banned earlier continue to remain prohibited.

