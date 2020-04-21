India’s Covid-19 recovery rate is 17.48%; over 4 lakh tests conducted so far: Health Ministry

In a routine press briefing on the current coronavirus situation in the country, the Union Health Ministry said that 1,336 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. (Express photo: Amit Mehra) In a routine press briefing on the current coronavirus situation in the country, the Union Health Ministry said that 1,336 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. (Express photo: Amit Mehra)

India’s Covid-19 recovery rate is 17.48 per cent and 3,252 patients have been cured so far, announced the Union Health Ministry Tuesday. In a routine press briefing on the coronavirus situation in the country, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal said 61 additional districts from 23 States/UT have not reported any fresh cases in the last 14 days, adding that 1.24 crore coronavirus warriors and volunteers involved in preventive activities in containment zones and field surveillance.

The death toll in India rose to 590 Tuesday while the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases crossed the 18,000 mark to reach 18,601. This includes 3,251 people who have been treated and discharged. During the briefing, ICMR’s Dr R R Gangakhedkar said that 4,49,810 Covid-19 tests have been conducted so far in India, out of which, 35,852 samples were tested on Monday.

Meanwhile, here are the top points from the health ministry briefing:

1. Total cases stand at 18,601 and 590 deaths so far. In last 24 hours, 1,336 cases reported.

2. ICMR advises all states not to use new rapid antibody test for Covid-19 for two days, says it will investigate issue of faulty kits.

3. India’s Covid-19 recovery rate is 17.47 per cent and 3,252 patients have been cured so far.

4. 4,49,810 tests for COVID-19 conducted so far in India; 35,852 samples tested on Monday.

5. 1.24 crore coronavirus warriors and volunteers involved in preventive activities in containment zones and field surveillance.

6. Detailed guidelines issued to all states that while we focus on COVID19, all other services need to be provided, be it for dialysis,HIV/cancer treatments etc. At the same time required infection management prevention should be in place: Lav Agrawal, Health Ministry

7. Pratapgarh in Rajasthan had no case in 28 days. 61 additional districts from 23 States/UT have not reported any fresh cases in last 14 days. 4 new districts have been included in the list-Latur, Osmanabad, Hingoli and Washim in Maharashtra

8. Too much variations were being reported in results of rapid test kits. In next two days, kits will be tested and validated in the field by our teams. States will be advised not to use these kits for two days. ICMR will give advisory on its use in two days: R Gangakhedkar, Indian Council of Medical Research

9. It is a new disease, in the last 3 and half months, science has progressed and developed PCR tests, 5 vaccines have gone into human trial phase out of 70 vaccine candidates. It has never happened before in case of any other disease: R Gangakhedkar

10. Govt launches two portals for COVID-19 volunteers and healthcare professionals – In its daily briefing, the central government said it has launched two portals for COVID-19 volunteers – igot.gov.in and covidwarriors.gov.in. A master database has been made available for the volunteers and health professionals at covidwarriors.gov.in while igot.gov.in has training modules for COVID-19 volunteers. Over 15,000 AYUSH professionals have been deployed.

