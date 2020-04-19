Health ministry advisory against spraying people with disinfectants

A screengrab of migrant workers being sprayed with a sanitiser solution in Bareilly in March. A screengrab of migrant workers being sprayed with a sanitiser solution in Bareilly in March.

On the eve of April 20, when some relaxations in the lockdown restrictions are expected, the Ministry of Health has issued an advisory against spraying humans with disinfectants, saying that not only does it not fulfil the purpose of killing the pathogen, it is also physically and psychologically harmful. It has listed out the harmful effects that the chlorine present in the disinfectant can have on humans.

“Spraying of individuals or groups is NOT recommended under any circumstances. Spraying an individual or group with chemical disinfectants is physically and psychologically harmful. Even if a person is potentially exposed with the COVID-19 virus, spraying the external part of the body does not kill the virus that has entered your body. Also there is no scientific evidence to suggest that they are effective even in disinfecting the outer clothing/body in an effective manner,” the advisory says.

There were several instances earlier of migrant labourers and others being sprayed with disinfectants, including in Bareilly of Uttar Pradesh on March 30 last month. The advisory has been issued, officials say, to prevent a rerun when labourers start returning to industries other than in containment zones that qualify for relaxation. Home Ministry guidelines require them to be housed within the premises but “disinfection” at entry is a real danger.

Disinfection for the Novel Coronavirus (SARS-CoV2) is usually done using a solution of sodium hypochlorite. “Disinfectants are chemicals that destroy disease causing pathogens or other harmful microorganisms. It refers to substances applied on inanimate objects owing to their strong chemical properties. Chemical disinfectants are recommended for cleaning and disinfection only of frequently touched areas/surfaces by those who are suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19. Precautionary measures are to be adopted while using disinfectants for cleaning – like wearing gloves during disinfection,” the advisory laid down.

The act of spraying humans with a disinfectant is pointless for another reason too — because there is a specific time that the disinfectant takes to act. As per the disinfection protocol, any place that has been disinfected has to be kept shut overnight. “There are very clear norms for this. You disinfect with sodium hypochlorite and then the place remains closed overnight. If during that time anybody enters the place, regardless of whether that person is carrying the infection or not, the process has to be repeated,” explained a senior official of the National Centre for Disease Control.

The presence of chlorine in the solution can have several harmful effects, the Ministry of Health said. “Spraying of chlorine on individuals can lead to irritation of eyes and skin and potentially gastrointestinal effects such as nausea and vomiting. Inhalation of sodium hypochlorite can lead to irritation of mucous membranes to the nose, throat, respiratory tract and may also cause bronchospasm. Additionally use of such measures may in fact lead to a false sense of disinfection & safety and actually hamper public observance to hand washing and social distancing measures,” says the advisory.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd