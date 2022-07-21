scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Health Minister Mandaviya guest at Adda today

The face of the Government's response to Covid is Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya who took charge at a critical time when ramping up the vaccination drive was a daunting task.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: July 21, 2022 5:36:54 am
Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya. (Express file photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

WITH THE Centre directing states to minimise the impact of the lingering pandemic on livelihoods, the challenge before administrators is to safeguard the country’s economy and the health of its people.

The face of the Government’s response to Covid is Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya who took charge at a critical time when ramping up the vaccination drive was a daunting task. Almost a year later, the Union Health Ministry has played a pivotal role, along with stakeholders in the states, in achieving a record two billion cumulative vaccinations.

Mandaviya is the chief guest at Express Adda on Thursday.

Mandaviya joined the Modi Cabinet in 2016 and was made MoS Road Transport & Highways, Shipping, and Chemical & Fertilisers. As MoS for Chemicals and Fertilisers during the severe second wave last summer, he played a key role in ramping up the supply of oxygen and critical drugs.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus testPremium
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus test
Explained: Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, old warhorse with a (tough) shot ...Premium
Explained: Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, old warhorse with a (tough) shot ...
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...Premium
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...

Mandaviya’s team has also been entrusted with the task of strengthening health systems at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels — and rolling out the flagship Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission to make health services easily accessible.

At the Express Adda, Mandaviya will be in conversation with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express, and Kaunain Sheriff M, Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.

The Express Adda is a series of informal interactions organised by The Indian Express Group and features those at the centre of change.

Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari, election strategist Prashant Kishor and Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri were among previous guests at the Adda.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Gaganyaan abort mission this year; solar, lunar missions in 2023

Gaganyaan abort mission this year; solar, lunar missions in 2023

UP MoS Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'

UP MoS Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'

Europe heatwave: a number of reasons, climate change most worrying
Explained

Europe heatwave: a number of reasons, climate change most worrying

Patna HC asks state govt to make Bihar Vidyapeeth campus a museum

Patna HC asks state govt to make Bihar Vidyapeeth campus a museum

Jadavpur University Pro V-C found dead at his Kolkata house

Jadavpur University Pro V-C found dead at his Kolkata house

Health Minister Mandaviya guest at Adda today

Health Minister Mandaviya guest at Adda today

Filmmaker Avinash Das arrested, police say he has a history of putting up fake posts

Filmmaker Avinash Das arrested, police say he has a history of putting up fake posts

3,669 reserved teaching posts vacant in central universities: Govt in Rajya Sabha

3,669 reserved teaching posts vacant in central universities: Govt in Rajya Sabha

As global crude prices fall, Govt cuts windfall tax on fuel exports

As global crude prices fall, Govt cuts windfall tax on fuel exports

In phase 2, BJP wins 2 mayor posts, loses 2 to Congress, 1 to rebel
MP local polls

In phase 2, BJP wins 2 mayor posts, loses 2 to Congress, 1 to rebel

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement