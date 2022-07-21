Health Minister Mandaviya guest at Adda today

Updated: July 21, 2022 5:36:54 am
WITH THE Centre directing states to minimise the impact of the lingering pandemic on livelihoods, the challenge before administrators is to safeguard the country’s economy and the health of its people.
The face of the Government’s response to Covid is Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya who took charge at a critical time when ramping up the vaccination drive was a daunting task. Almost a year later, the Union Health Ministry has played a pivotal role, along with stakeholders in the states, in achieving a record two billion cumulative vaccinations.
Mandaviya is the chief guest at Express Adda on Thursday.
Mandaviya joined the Modi Cabinet in 2016 and was made MoS Road Transport & Highways, Shipping, and Chemical & Fertilisers. As MoS for Chemicals and Fertilisers during the severe second wave last summer, he played a key role in ramping up the supply of oxygen and critical drugs.
Mandaviya’s team has also been entrusted with the task of strengthening health systems at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels — and rolling out the flagship Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission to make health services easily accessible.
At the Express Adda, Mandaviya will be in conversation with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express, and Kaunain Sheriff M, Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
The Express Adda is a series of informal interactions organised by The Indian Express Group and features those at the centre of change.
Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari, election strategist Prashant Kishor and Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri were among previous guests at the Adda.
-
