Health minister launches sanitisation drive through drones

Sanitation drive launch at Jagatpura village in Mohali. (Express Photo) Sanitation drive launch at Jagatpura village in Mohali. (Express Photo)

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, on Sunday, launched a sanitisation drive through drones from Jagatpura village in the presence of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan.

After Jagatpura, the drive was further carried out in Green Enclave in Badmajra, Jujhar Nagar, and Balongi. It will soon be carried out in the entire state. The drones have been provided by Garuda Aerospace.

Sidhu said that the drones have a capacity of 10 litres, can fly at a height of 15 metres, and can cover a diameter of 20 ft in one go. It can disinfect an area of six acre in ten minutes.

The minister said that the state government is making all efforts to combat the coronavirus disease and added that technology can play an important part in it.

He also added that sanitisation of densely populated areas, especially the slums, is a top priority. This process would serve the twin purpose of keeping coronavirus disease at bay while also protecting people against dengue.

