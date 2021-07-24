Health Matters: Jehangir Hospital awarded platinum status in stroke care; Freedom from Diabetes helped 10,000 diabetics

The Code stroke programme at the hospital was introduced by Late Dr Fiyaz Pasha in 2015. He was the head of the Emergency Department. (Representational)

Jehangir Hospital awarded platinum status in stroke care

For excellence in stroke care, Jehangir Hospital in Pune has been awarded the Platinum status for the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021 in succession.

The hospital is among seven hospitals in the country that has received the Platinum award for two consecutive quarters, hence becoming one among the top 10 hospitals for excellence in stroke care in India.

The World Stroke Organisation (WSO) has given this award to hospitals and stroke champions who are committed to offering standardised and timely treatment to stroke patients.

The Code stroke programme at the hospital was introduced by, then head of the Emergency Department, Late Dr Fiyaz Pasha in 2015.

“We have an organised process in place whereby emergency Physicians coordinate with Neurologists, Radiologists and intensivists to hasten the process of providing quality care to any patient presenting with a stroke to the Emergency Room. This award is recognition by the World Stroke Organisation for the efficient implementation of this process, said Dr Soumya Chandrasekhar, the Head of Emergency Department at Jehangir Hospital.

Jehangir Hospital CEO Vinod Sawantwadkar said the hospital’s stroke programme was launched on World Stroke Day on October 29, 2011 for rehabilitating stroke patients. Since then, hospital’s emergency department has saved many lives.

He added, “If the patient reaches the hospital within the window period of 180 minutes from the onset of the first symptoms, they can be thrombolysed following which there is a high probability of a complete reversal of the deficits suffered,” he said.

The criteria met by the hospital to get the platinum status, includes door to needle time, door to groin time, recanalisation procedure rate out of total stroke incidence in the hospital, CT/MRI imaging procedures and others.

Freedom from Diabetes helped 10,000 diabetics

Freedom From Diabetes (FFD), an organisation working towards diabetes reversal, has helped 10,000 diabetics return to normal life. People from over 30 countries have enrolled and experienced significant improvement in health and quality of life in addition to freedom from medication, FFD Founder Dr Pramod Tripathi said.

FFD has achieved this feat as part of its flagship programme called the Intensive Reversal Program (IRP). The IRP is an online programme based on four scientific protocols, namely diet, exercise, inner-transformation, and medical approaches, added Tripathi.

“Making 100,000 people free of diabetes medicines and insulin is a goal which I’ve been working on for the last eight years. At FFD we follow a ‘Hi-Touch, Hi Tech’ approach where we are constantly innovating on how sustainable behavioural change with practice and support systems like group therapy, inner transformation, learned optimism practice, identity change; supported by mentors, doctors, dieticians, exercise experts, psychologists, and the latest technology can help in achieving the ultimate goal of reversal.”

FFD has a cloud-based app called the ‘FFD App’ where users input their blood sugar readings, BP, etc. for personalized monitoring by the team. Besides, patient-specific diet and exercises are also uploaded regularly on the app.

COVID-19 preparedness remains a challenge for poor, rural households: Survey

A year and a half into the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey conducted by Sambodhi Panels, an initiative launched by Sambodhi Research, gives a new insight into the preparedness of India’s vulnerable sections of society as the country tries to overcome the devastation caused by the second wave of the pandemic and prepares to meet a distinctly possible third wave.

Sambodhi, a research organisation offering evidence-driven insights to stakeholders in global development, conducted this survey in July across 10 states: Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat.

Among the 7,116 households surveyed, only around 20 per cent had thermometers and about 50 per cent had over the counter drugs available to treat symptoms like fever, headache.

However, only nine per cent of the households had oximeters while a dismal three per cent had access to oxygen cylinders.

Also, 40 per cent of the respondents were aware of medical suppliers/shops nearby to access, in case they had COVID symptoms. The respondents also showed a lack of understanding on when to hospitalize a COVID positive person.

While close to all respondents, 95 per cent, were able to associate at least one of the early symptoms to COVID such as fever, dry cough, difficulty breathing and headaches, only 18 per cent of respondents associated diarrhoea with COVID and a fewer number, 4 per cent and 2 per cent, with conjunctivitis and skin rashes, respectively.

“Given how dynamic the course of this pandemic is, we cannot afford extensive lead times that accompany primary surveys. We need a rapid generation of data insights to meet urgent response needs in crisis situations. Further, we need data collection across time periods to be able to study trends and forecast to be able to plan for the future,” said Sambodhi co-founder Swapnil Shekhar.