Health infra can handle 5 lakh daily Covid cases: govt

The government said Thursday that the healthcare infrastructure had been augmented to handle a surge of up to five lakh Covid-19 cases a day but stressed that the level of preparedness does not mean another rise in cases will be seen.

Covid-19 task force head Dr V K Paul said: “The dynamics of the virus after vaccination and infection can lead to herd immunity…we do not have a straightforward formula for that. As one can see, despite the administration of vaccines, cases are being reported and we are still learning. The preparation will be of the level to make us safe.”