Health department announces incentives for docs, medical staff

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Friday announced that doctors, nursing and paramedical staff as well as clerical staff and other employees in the three institutions located in the Ahmedabad Medicity campus will be paid in accordance with the seventh pay commission, from August 1.

The three institutions– Gujarat University of Transplantation and Sciences, Gujarat Cancer Research Institute (GCRI) and Institute of Kidney Diseases & Research Centre (IKDRC) — combined has approximately 1,203 medical and paramedical staff. The Medicity campus also houses the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and the 1200-bedded Covid-19 hospital.

Patel, who also holds the health portfolio, further announced that only final year nursing students have to appear for examinations while others shall be mass promoted based on internal assessment. According to the state government, this would benefit 14,671 general nursing and midwifery students (GNM) and another 3,827 auxiliary nursing midwifery (ANM) students. Meanwhile 4,561 GNM and 3,108 ANM students will be appearing for exams starting August 31.

The health department in a government resolution of July 17 had called for final year GNM students for Covid-19 assistant duty in the designated Covid-19 hospitals across the state, in anticipation of shortage of manpower.

Meanwhile, the health department on July 30 issued a circular announcing reservation of five beds in 100-bedded government hospitals for Covid-19 treatment of infected health workers and similar reservation of 10 beds for health workers in government hospitals with a capacity of more than 100-beds.

The reservation can be availed by government as well as private health workers and the move came “in order to encourage and maintain the enthusiasm of all the staff working diligently day and night as Corona Warriors… ,” stated the circular. In case of vacancy in the reserved beds, it may be allotted to the public.

