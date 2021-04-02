Health cover for all: Rajasthan starts registration for May 1 launch

THE RAJASTHAN government Thursday launched the registration process for its ambitious Mukhya Mantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana (MMCSBY), the flagship scheme for providing universal health coverage in the state that is expected to be launched on May 1.

Under the Rs 3,500-crore scheme, announced by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in the 2021-22 State Budget, each family in the state is entitled to health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh every year in all government hospitals and select private facilities.

“Registrations for Rajasthan Government’s cashless treatment for all – Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana have begun in the state from today. It is one of our biggest health care schemes aimed at providing medical relief to all residents of Rajasthan,” Gehlot tweeted. “People can get registered and be assured of cashless treatment,” he said.

The scheme covers 1,576 packages and procedures for treatment of various diseases, and expenses for medical consultation, tests, medicine — five days before admission and 15 days after discharge. For common ailments, the state will provide health coverage up to Rs 50,000 and up to Rs 5 lakh for more serious diseases.

In his Budget speech, Gehlot had announced the ‘Rajasthan Model of Public Health’ (RMPH), under which a Right to Health Bill will be brought, and said that the state will take measures towards Preventive Care, Primary Care and Curative Care as envisioned by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The MMCSBY is part of the RMPH model.