‘Healing touch’: AMU appoints student injured in clashes as ad hoc teacher

Calling it a “healing touch”, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has appointed Mohammad Tariq, one of its students injured during the protest against the new citizenship law and NRC, as a professor on ad hoc basis.

Tariq was injured in clashes with the police on December 15.

An AMU official said: “Taking a humanitarian view, the AMU V-C has appointed Mohd Tariq as assistant professor on ad hoc basis in the Department of Chemistry. Tariq is a PhD scholar and has qualified NET and JRF and is eligible for the post. On the day of violence, Tariq received a major injury on his hand. Keeping that in mind, his appointment was finalised after due consultation with the Chemistry faculty.”

On December 15, a protest march in solidarity with students of Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia was taken out from Bab-e-Syed gate of AMU. The protest turned into clashes and police used the baton and teargas shells. In what is suspected to be a teargas shell injury, four of Tariq’s fingers had to be amputated, a medical official said.

According to officials, the university has noted that Tariq was the only earning member of his family and would require financial help for further treatment. “This is our way of providing help,” a university official said.

