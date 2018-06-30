Heads of Indian missions attend brainstorming meet in Delhi

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj inaugurated the 9th Heads of Mission Conference themed ‘Unprecedented Outreach: Unparalleled Outcomes’. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj inaugurated the 9th Heads of Mission Conference themed ‘Unprecedented Outreach: Unparalleled Outcomes’.

A three-day conference of India’s heads of missions in foreign nations began Saturday, during which the envoys will discuss the country’s foreign policy priorities and other important issues.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj inaugurated the 9th Heads of Mission Conference themed ‘Unprecedented Outreach: Unparalleled Outcomes’.

“The time of the year when all our Ambassadors & High Commissioners come to Delhi for a brainstorming session on promoting India’s national interests abroad,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

The government is likely to brief the envoys on economic reform initiatives and steps taken for ease-of-doing business so that they can highlight them in their respective countries of postings.

Indian envoys in multilateral forums are also attending the conference. The envoys are expected to have a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App