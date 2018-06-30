Follow Us:
Saturday, June 30, 2018
NIC
Presents Latest News
Sanju
  • Heads of Indian missions attend brainstorming meet in Delhi

Heads of Indian missions attend brainstorming meet in Delhi

The government is likely to brief the envoys on economic reform initiatives and steps taken for ease-of-doing business so that they can highlight them in their respective countries of postings.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: June 30, 2018 5:51:19 pm
Heads of Indian missions attend brainstorming meet in Delhi External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj inaugurated the 9th Heads of Mission Conference themed ‘Unprecedented Outreach: Unparalleled Outcomes’.
Related News

A three-day conference of India’s heads of missions in foreign nations began Saturday, during which the envoys will discuss the country’s foreign policy priorities and other important issues.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj inaugurated the 9th Heads of Mission Conference themed ‘Unprecedented Outreach: Unparalleled Outcomes’.

“The time of the year when all our Ambassadors & High Commissioners come to Delhi for a brainstorming session on promoting India’s national interests abroad,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

The government is likely to brief the envoys on economic reform initiatives and steps taken for ease-of-doing business so that they can highlight them in their respective countries of postings.

Indian envoys in multilateral forums are also attending the conference. The envoys are expected to have a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement