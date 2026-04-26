Headmaster dies by suicide over ‘pressure to release funds for poorly made Chhattisgarh school’, contractor arrested

On April 22, Raju Pujari, headmaster of a school in Palnar and a resident of Cherpal, was found hanging in a forest near his home. Among those allegedly named in his suicide note was the contractor of the school building

Written by: Jayprakash S Naidu
2 min readRaipurApr 26, 2026 07:02 AM IST
Chhattisgarh Headmaster dies by suicide, Headmaster dies by suicide over pressure to release funds, Bijapur Headmaster dies by suicide, Indian express news, current affairsDuring investigation, police allegedly found the suicide was linked to construction of a school building being executed through the School Management Committee, with Mandal as contractor.
Make us preferred source on Google

Days after a school headmaster died by suicide in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, allegedly under pressure to release funds for a poorly built school, police have arrested the project contractor for abetment to suicide.

The incident comes a year after journalist Mukesh Chandrakar was murdered allegedly by a road contractor over a report exposing substandard road work in Bijapur, one of India’s most Maoist-affected districts.

On April 22, Raju Pujari, 50, headmaster of a school in Palnar and a resident of Cherpal, was found hanging in a forest near his home. His suicide note allegedly names three men, including Bijapur contractor Devashish Mandal, who was arrested Saturday.

At least two more accused are wanted in the case. Local Congress MLA Vikram Mandavi, who protested with Pujari’s family outside a police station, told The Indian Express, “The school construction work was very poor and Pujari was an honest man. He was not releasing funds fearing the school walls may collapse and he will be implicated for corruption”.

During investigation, police allegedly found the suicide was linked to construction of a school building being executed through the School Management Committee, with Mandal as contractor. Around 40 percent of the payment had allegedly been made, with a dispute arising over the remaining few lakh rupees.

“The investigation indicates that the deceased had been mentally distressed for a long time and was fearful of being coerced by certain individuals into engaging in wrongful acts and being implicated, particularly in connection with the payment for the construction work,” said a police officer. “Based on the inquest report (panchnama), post-mortem report, and witness statements obtained so far, a prima facie cognizable offence of abetment to suicide has been established.”

 

Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu

Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the state correspondent for Chhattisgarh. With an extensive career in frontline journalism, he reports on the political, security, and humanitarian landscape of Central India. Expertise and Experience Specialized Conflict Reporting: Jayprakash is a leading voice on the Maoist/Naxalite conflict in the Bastar region. His reporting provides a critical, ground-level view of: Internal Security: Tracking high-stakes encounters, surrender programs for senior Maoist leaders, and the establishment of security camps in formerly inaccessible "heartland" villages. Tribal Rights & Displacement: Investigative reporting on the identity and land struggles of thousands of displaced tribals fleeing conflict zones for neighboring states. Governance & Bureaucratic Analysis: He consistently monitors the evolution of Chhattisgarh as it marks 25 years of statehood, covering: Electoral Politics: Analyzing the shift in power between the BJP and Congress and the impact of regional tribal movements. Public Policy: Reporting on landmark infrastructure projects (e.g., mobile connectivity in remote zones) and judicial interventions, such as High Court rulings on civil and family law. Diverse Investigative Background: Prior to his current focus on Chhattisgarh, Jayprakash held reported from Maharashtra, where he specialized in: Crisis & Disaster Management: Notable for his extensive coverage of the Cyclone Tauktae barge tragedy (P-305) and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on frontline personnel. Legal & Human Rights: Investigative pieces for platforms like Article-14, focusing on police accountability and custodial deaths across India. Environmental & Social Justice: Authoritative reporting on the Hasdeo Aranya forest protests and the approval of major tiger reserves, highlighting the tension between industrial mining and environmental preservation. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 26: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments