Headmaster dies by suicide over ‘pressure to release funds for poorly made Chhattisgarh school’, contractor arrested

During investigation, police allegedly found the suicide was linked to construction of a school building being executed through the School Management Committee, with Mandal as contractor.

Days after a school headmaster died by suicide in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, allegedly under pressure to release funds for a poorly built school, police have arrested the project contractor for abetment to suicide.

The incident comes a year after journalist Mukesh Chandrakar was murdered allegedly by a road contractor over a report exposing substandard road work in Bijapur, one of India’s most Maoist-affected districts.

On April 22, Raju Pujari, 50, headmaster of a school in Palnar and a resident of Cherpal, was found hanging in a forest near his home. His suicide note allegedly names three men, including Bijapur contractor Devashish Mandal, who was arrested Saturday.