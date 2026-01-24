Heading home on a boat, 4 of family drown in Bijapur river, putting spotlight on access in Maoist belt

District Collector Sambit Mishra told The Indian Express that one boat has already been provided to the village, while four more have been sanctioned “and will be procured soon”.

Four members of a family drowned in the Indravati River while returning home from a weekly market in a dungi boat in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Wednesday evening.

The victims — Podiya Veko (30), her one-year-old son Rakesh, father-in-law Bahadur, and a distant relative, eight-year-old Sunita Kawasi — were from Bodka village, located 4–5 km beyond the river in the Behramgarh block of Bijapur district. While the bodies of the woman and her child, tied to her body, were recovered on Thursday, the girl’s body was found on Friday. One person remains missing.

The area is a Maoist stronghold.

“There is a boat provided by the government, but it was not there when they reached. All five sat in a very thin boat called a dungi, which is said to have hit a rock in the river and capsized. One woman named Bandri held on to the boat and was saved, but the remaining four drowned,” a government official said.