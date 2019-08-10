Heading for polls, Haryana CM announces new dole: Rs 6,000 per poor family

Gearing up for Assembly polls due in October, the Haryana government Friday said it will launch the ‘Mukhya Mantri Parivar Samridhi Yojna’ on August 21 under which Rs 6,000 per year will be given to each family having annual income less than Rs 1.80 lakh.

“The government is going to start a new scheme under which Rs 6,000 per annum will be deposited in the bank accounts of families with annual income less than Rs 1.80 lakh so that premium of welfare schemes of the government, pension scheme and crop insurance will be paid automatically from the bank accounts of the needy families,” Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced in Fatehabad.

The decision in this regard was taken earlier in the day at a meeting presided over by Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora with all the divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners and municipal commissioners through video conferencing in Chandigarh.

To avail benefit of the scheme, the annual family income should be less than Rs 1.80 lakh or a total land holding of less than two hectares. The head of the family will have to fill a form and provide the elementary details of the family members and make choice of the relevant social security options for different family members. This form will be available with the Common Service Centres (CSCs) where help would be provided to the beneficiaries in filling the form.

Khattar said that the previous government had given plots of 100 square yards each to the poor families but till date those families have not been able to get possession of these plots.

He said that his Government has started several welfare schemes for poor families, for which they have to pay a nominal premium. Under the scheme, each beneficiary family will be entitled to get Rs 500 per month. Out of this amount, a premium of Rs 330 per annum would be paid on account of Life Insurance of at least one family member in the eligible age group of 18 to 50 years. The cover provided is for an amount of two lakh in case of death of the beneficiary.