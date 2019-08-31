Head constable shoots self in Lucknow

A police head constable on Friday shot himself in the head with his service pistol at the headquarters of state police security department in Lucknow’s New Hyderabad. Police identified the head constable as Devi Shankar Mishra (55).

SHO, Mahanagar, Ashok Kumar said Mishra shot himself around 11 am. “The reason is yet to be ascertained,” SHO said.

ADG (Security) Dipesh Juneja said Mishra had been with the security and intelligence department for around 20 years. “He was posted at the CM residence for security and was recently sent to headquarters for administrative reasons. We had told him to deposit his weapon on Thursday, but he did not. He was to do so on Friday, but after coming to the office in the morning, he shot himself,” said Juneja.

On the possible reasons behind Mishra committing suicide, Juneja said, “We don’t know. It will only become clear after we speak to his family members.”

Mishra hailed from Unnao and lived in Lucknow with his wife and two daughters.

Circle Officer, Mahanagar, Santosh Singh said, “Stress could have been a reason. We will investigate the matter thoroughly.”