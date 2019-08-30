Head constable injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh

A District Reserve Guard (DRG) head constable was injured when a pressure improvised bomb, laid by Naxals, went off in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Friday, police said.

Advertising

The explosion took place near Gorna village under the Bijapur police station area when a DRG team was out on an anti -Naxal operation, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Divyang Patel told PTI.

When the patrolling team reached near Gorna, located around 450km from state capital Raipur, head constable Neela Udde inadvertently stepped on the pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxals, triggering the blast that caused injuries in his legs, he said.

The head constable was immediately shifted to a local hospital, Patel official said, adding a search operation was underway in the area.

The DRG is the state police’s counter-insurgency force.