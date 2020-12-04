Head constable in Patan held for ‘helping’ fake police gang

Meanwhile, police are now investigating if any other police personnel is involved in the fake police racket. (Representational)

More than a week after three persons were arrested in Mehsana for allegedly impersonating as police officers in order to extort money from people, the local crime branch (LCB) of Mehsana police arrested a head constable in Patan for allegedly conspiring with the accused and providing them Gujarat Police uniforms.

According to police officials, head constable Kiran Patni posted at Chanasama police station in Patan was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly conspiring with the three accused — Mehul Jadhav (27), Vijay Parmar (37) and Sajid Fakir (27), all residents of Siddhpur in Patan, who have been impersonating as police officers for the past three years.

The accused were in touch with head constable Kiran Patni with Chanasama police station for the past three years, police said.

“The accused police officer had provided them with uniforms of Gujarat Police for them to commit acts of extortion. He has been arrested and produced before the court which has remanded him in one-day custody,” said an officer of Mehsana LCB.

On November 24, an LCB team intercepted an i20 car at Ramosana bridge in Mehsana and arrested Mehul, Vijay and Sajid allegedly possessing fake police id cards and uniforms. Police said that the three accused had shown their identity to the checking team as police sub-inspector and constables with Patan Police.

“The three accused used to work as a gang to extort money from people by impersonating as policemen. They also used a woman to honey trap men and later extort money from them and we had detected at least 12 offences committed by them in the recent past,” said the officer.

The three accused were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 170 (pretending to hold any official post as public servant), 171 (wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (fraudulently using as genuine any forged document).

Meanwhile, police are now investigating if any other police personnel is involved in the fake police racket.

