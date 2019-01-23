‘He is worse than women’: Kerala Congress chief makes sexist remarks while targeting Pinarayi Vijayan

K Sudhakaran, former MP and one of the three working presidents of the Congress in Kerala, made sexist remarks on Wednesday while speaking at a party programme in Kasaragod district.

Targeting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Sudhakaran said he had proved to be worse than a woman in handling the affairs of the state.

“When workers of the CPM eulogised Pinarayi Vijayan as a man with two hearts, even we thought after becoming CM, he would do something like a man. Not only has he failed to act like a man, the reality shows us that he has proved to be worse than a woman,” Sudhakaran said while inaugurating a state-level picketing programme of the Congress-led UDF in front of the district collectorate in Kasaragod. Read in Malayalam

The UDF had launched picketing campaigns outside the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram and all district collectorates to protest against alleged inaction of the CPM-led state government over rehabilitation works in connection with the floods last year.

Sudhakaran, who was the Lok Sabha MP from Kannur between 2009 and 2014, was in September last year appointed as one of the party’s three working presidents in the state. He was at the forefront of the party’s protests on the Sabarimala agitation and held the view that temple traditions must not be disturbed to pave the way for the entry of women of all ages.

At a press conference last year, he had even said that menstruating women were ‘impure’ and their entering the temple at Sabarimala would break the celibacy of the deity.