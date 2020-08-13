‘He is immature’: Sharad Pawar on grandnephew Parth Pawar’s demand for CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

Sharad Pawar & Parth Pawar

In a public reprimand to grandnephew Parth Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday described him as “immature” and said he did not give much importance to his “utterances”.

Parth Pawar, son of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, had echoed the BJP’s demand for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

“What my grandnephew says is not worth a dime to me. He is immature… I have clearly said that I have 100 per cent trust in the Maharashtra Police and Mumbai Police. But if someone still wants a CBI probe into it, then there is no reason to oppose that too,” the NCP chief said.

The Maharashtra Police reports to the state Home Ministry which is helmed by the NCP leader Anil Deshmukh. While the state government has maintained that the Mumbai Police was qualified and capable to investigate into the actor’s death, Parth had on July 27 met the state Home Minister and NCP leader, Anil Deshmukh, and demanded that the case be handed over to the CBI or a Special Investigation Team (SIT) be formed with forensic experts to probe the case.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14. A tug of war has been going on between the governments of Bihar and Maharashtra over the case. Maharashtra has contended that Bihar had no jurisdiction in the matter since the death took place in Mumbai. Currently, the CBI is investigating into the actor’s death and the Enforcement Directorate is probing allegations of money-laundering.

On Wednesday, the NCP chief held an hour-long interaction with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in Mumbai. Speaking to mediapersons later, Pawar said during his recent visit to Satara a farmer had expressed surprise over the media coverage in the actor’s death. “The farmer said he felt surprised at the way [Rajput’s death] is being discussed in the media. He [the farmer] said 20 farmers committed suicide in Satara, but it was not even noted by the media. So, I know what are the sentiments of the common people,” he said.

Parth, who unsuccessfully fought the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Maval constituency in Pune, has declined to comment on Sharad Pawar’s remarks.

Recently, he expressed strong sentiment in favour of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and said it was “reinstallation” of the Hindu faith and “the end of a long bitter battle” triggering speculation. While the 30-year-old has no organisational role in the NCP, but his controversial posturing is reminiscent of the sudden flight by his father Ajit Pawar to the BJP camp and his short-lived attempt to wean away NCP legislators to the side during last year’s protracted post-election negotiations on government formation.

