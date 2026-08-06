He gave away his life jacket to save a stranded farmer. Kerala is now mourning Rajesh

When he gave his life jacket to a local farmer trapped in the surging currents of Kannur’s Tejaswini river this Saturday, Rajesh knew he was handing over his own best chance at survival. After all, these treacherous flood waters were exactly what the 37-year-old adventurist and rappelling instructor would ask others to avoid.

On Wednesday, that selfless act was what led Kerala to mourn his death. Rajesh’s body was recovered Tuesday, bringing to a close an intensive three-day search.

As his body was brought to his hometown of Kalliyoor in Thiruvananthapuram, political leaders cutting across the political spectrum paid homage to a man who sacrificed his life to save a stranded stranger near Kannur’s Cherupuzha.