He gave away his life jacket to save a stranded farmer. Kerala is now mourning Rajesh

Chief Minister V D Satheesan said he would be accorded a state funeral.

Written by: Shaju Philip
3 min readThiruvananthapuramAug 6, 2026 05:20 AM IST
He gave away his life jacket to save a stranded farmer. Kerala is now mourning RajeshRajesh’s body was recovered Tuesday, bringing to a close an intensive three-day search.
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When he gave his life jacket to a local farmer trapped in the surging currents of Kannur’s Tejaswini river this Saturday, Rajesh knew he was handing over his own best chance at survival. After all, these treacherous flood waters were exactly what the 37-year-old adventurist and rappelling instructor would ask others to avoid.

On Wednesday, that selfless act was what led Kerala to mourn his death. Rajesh’s body was recovered Tuesday, bringing to a close an intensive three-day search.

As his body was brought to his hometown of Kalliyoor in Thiruvananthapuram, political leaders cutting across the political spectrum paid homage to a man who sacrificed his life to save a stranded stranger near Kannur’s Cherupuzha.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan said he would be accorded a state funeral. “He had taken part in several rescue missions in the past. His death is deeply painful. The government will also complete the construction of his unfinished house,” Satheesan said.

Rajesh and some co-workers were returning after giving training in river rafting at the Tejaswini river at Kozhichal in Kannur district when locals alerted them about a farmer stranded in neck-deep water on his farm after river waters suddenly rose after heavy rain.

An accomplished swimmer and rappelling expert, Rajesh had trained adventure clubs, NCC cadets and students in trekking and rappelling, and was part of rescue operations after the 2024 Wayanad landslides. He was, therefore, well equipped to rescue Benny, who had told a local panchayat member over the phone that he had been stranded on his farm since noon and clinging to a coconut tree.

Cherupuzha panchayat member K D Praveen said Rajesh and some co-workers were returning after a rappelling session at the nearby Menthully waterfalls when locals alerted them about a farmer stranded in neck-deep water on his farm after Tejaswini’s waters suddenly rose after heavy rain.

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“Farmer Benny was marooned after the road that ran through his area. After hearing about the incident, Rajesh and his colleagues also joined the rescue operation. Once they reached the other side of the river, Rajesh and his two co-workers threw a rope to Benny, whose fingers became entangled while tying it to the tree. Rajesh reached the stranded farmer with his co-workers, removed his own life jacket and helped Benny put it on. While the others escorted him across the raging river, Rajesh stayed behind to ensure Benny reached safety, but the swirling waters swept him away,” Praveen said.

When they first heard of it, Rajesh’s friends and family said they expected a man as experienced as him to return. But as time wore on, hope dimmed.

His body was finally found downstream on Tuesday evening. Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan said Rajesh had left behind “an enduring symbol of sacrifice and humanity”.

“He gave away his life jacket to save another life. His sacrifice will be remembered forever,” Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

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Rajesh is survived by his wife, Shafiya, and their school-going sons, Arshan and Abhishek.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shaju Philip
Shaju Philip

Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India. Expertise, Experience, and Authority Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes: Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration. Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules. Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More

 

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