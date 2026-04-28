‘He didn’t want to take up census duty’: Death of 2 teachers puts spotlight on process amid heatwave in Odisha

Nearly one lakh enumerators in Odisha, mostly school teachers and around 17,000 supervisors, are engaged in the house listing survey, which is considered the first phase of the census. (File/representational photo)

Amid a heatwave in Odisha, two schoolteachers engaged in census duty died of suspected sunstroke in different parts of the state in the last two days.

The Special Relief Commissioner’s (SRC) office, however, said it has not received any report of sunstroke deaths in Odisha.

In Mayurbhanj district, Rajkumar Hembram, a teacher at Baidyanath High School in Betoti block, died on Sunday. And, in Sundargarh district, Anurag Ekka, an assistant teacher at Jarada government high school under Gurundia block, died a day earlier.

According to Rajkumar’s nephew, Laxmikant, his uncle suddenly fell ill after returning from census-related work on Sunday and was severely sweating. He was rushed to a hospital in Baripada, where the doctors declared him dead.