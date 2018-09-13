HDFC vice-president’s murder: Accused took Rs 80,000 loan to buy a bike, later mortgaged it for Rs 30,000, say police

Siddharth Kiran Sanghvi, who stayed with his wife and a four-year-old son at Malabar Hill, had not returned home after he left for office around around 8.30 am on Wednesday. Siddharth Kiran Sanghvi, who stayed with his wife and a four-year-old son at Malabar Hill, had not returned home after he left for office around around 8.30 am on Wednesday.

TWO days after a 20-year-old cab driver was arrested for allegedly murdering a vice-president with HDFC Bank, the police said he had taken a loan of Rs 80,000 from a Navi Mumbai-based finance company to buy a two-wheeler. A police team on Tuesday recovered two debit cards and a credit card registered in the bank executive’s name from accused Sarfaraz Shaikh’s home in Koparkhairane.

Shaikh was arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of HDFC Bank vice-president Siddharth Sanghvi on September 5.

According to police officers, Shaikh, in his statement to the police, has said that he took a loan of Rs 80,000 to purchase a Pulsar 220 bike in January 2017. He was supposed to pay Rs 3,600 as monthly instalments, but when he failed to repay the loan, the finance company named him a defaulter, police said.

Read | HDFC V-P murder: ‘Two days before Sanghvi’s murder, accused tried to attack another man in parking lot’

“After receiving several calls from the finance firm, Shaikh decided to mortgage his bike and pay the company. He handed his bike over to a friend and took Rs 30,000 from him. However, after receiving the money, Shaikh did not pay the finance company and instead sent some money to his parents in Uttar Pradesh and spent the remaining amount,” said an officer.

Later, to get his bike back, Shaikh allegedly decided to commit a robbery. On September 5, Shaikh first tried to threaten Sanghvi. When he resisted, Shaikh slashed his neck, said police. When Sanghvi tried to escape, Shaikh followed him to his car at the parking lot of Kamla Mills Compound in Lower Parel, said police. He allegedly stabbed Sanghvi several times with a four-inch knife and then drove to Kalyan in the car to dispose of the body, said police.

The police also recovered Sanghvi’s tiffin box from near the spot where the accused had abandoned the bank executive’s car in Koparkhairane.

A police team has been sent to Shaikh’s native place in Uttar Pradesh to question his family and check with the police there if he had any prior criminal record.

The police said they are on the lookout for another individual whom Shaikh reportedly tried to rob two days prior to Sanghvi’s murder.

Shaikh has been booked for murder, kidnapping and robbery. He has been remanded in police custody till September 19.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App