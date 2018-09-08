HDFC Vice President goes missing from office in Mumbai

Siddharth Kiran Sanghvi, who stayed with his wife and a four-year-old son at Malabar Hill, had not returned home after he left for office around 8.30 am on Wednesday. Siddharth Kiran Sanghvi, who stayed with his wife and a four-year-old son at Malabar Hill, had not returned home after he left for office around 8.30 am on Wednesday.

A VICE-PRESIDENT of HDFC Bank has gone missing under mysterious circumstances from his Kamala Mills office in Mumbai on Wednesday, the police said.

Siddharth Kiran Sanghvi, who stayed with his wife and a four-year-old son at Malabar Hill, had not returned home after he left for office around 8.30 am on Wednesday. His car was found abandoned the next day in Navi Mumbai with blood stains on the seat.

Police have registered a missing complaint at Mumbai’s N M Joshi Marg police station. They suspect that this could be a case of abduction.

“He left for work at his usual time… and we have learnt that he left office around 7.30 pm. We could see him walking out of his branch but we could not locate his car while leaving the Kamala Mill premises on any CCTV camera,” said a police officer.

The police said that Sanghvi’s phone was switched off before he left Kamala Mill premises. “We have checked his call data record and found his last location at Kamala Mill. As his wife could not reach him till 10 pm, she came to the police station and registered a missing complaint on Wednesday itself,” the officer said.

On Thursday evening, the police found an abandoned car near Sector 11 in Airoli. “We had sent a wireless messages to all police stations across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane. Accordingly, the Airoli police informed us after they found Sanghvi’s Maruti Ignis car,” said the officer.

Additional Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisve (Central Region) said, “The N M Joshi police has registered a missing complaint in the case… our team is trying to locate the vice-president of HDFC Bank.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App