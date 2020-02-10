JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil gets engaged to Congress leader’s grandniece

Nikhil Kumaraswamy with Revathi at Taj West End in Bengaluru. Nikhil Kumaraswamy with Revathi at Taj West End in Bengaluru.

Former Karnataka chief minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy got engaged to Revathi, the grandniece of Congress leader and realtor M Krishnappa, in Bengaluru on Monday.

Nikhil’s grandfather and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa, former minister DK Shivakumar, and other political leaders attended the event at the Taj West End hotel.

The wedding is scheduled to be held in April in Ramanagara, the constituency of Kumaraswamy.

The wedding is scheduled to be held in April. The wedding is scheduled to be held in April.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy entered politics in 2019, contesting from the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency. He, however, lost to Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh.

Nikhil is also a film actor. He made his debut in the 2016 bilingual movie, Jaguar. The actor will soon start shooting for his new movie, currently titled Production No-1.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd