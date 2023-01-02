HD Kumaraswamy’s comments show his political frustration, says Tejasvi Surya

Lok Sabha MP from Bengaluru South and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national president Tejasvi Surya on Monday hit back at Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy for calling Union Home Minister Amit Shah the reincarnation of chief propagandist of Nazi party Joseph Goebbels.

Addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad Monday, Surya said that the statements display the “political frustration” of Kumaraswamy whose “endangered” party will “go extinct” in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.

Last week, Kumaraswamy attacked Shah while calling him the “reincarnation of Goebbels” and “political chameleon”.

Surya was in Ahmedabad to carry out BJYM’s Sushasan Yatra, wherein young BJP leaders from different states would come to Gujarat to understand the development model the state has developed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They are also expected to implement the same in their respective home states.

Replying to a question on Kumaraswamy’s statement on Shah, Surya said, “The statements by the Congress and the JD(S) over the past 15 days is because they know the results of the upcoming Karnataka elections. The BJP will win Karnataka the way it won Gujarat. By using such unparliamentary words against the Union Home Minister, the political frustration of Kumaraswamy is at display. JD(S) is an endangered party and it will go extinct after the Karnataka elections… So there is no need to give much importance to such statements.”

Surya also said that a long-term, “fair, just and permanent solution” is being sought by the Union Home Minister Shah for the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka.

On Sushasan Yatra, Surya said, “To study the good governance in Gujarat, workers from BJP Yuva Morcha of various states will attend the ‘Sushasan Yatra’ for two-three days from Monday. A policy orientation will be done on aspects such as education, medical, finance and overall state development. Such yatras are being held across the country in various states for the past one year, and this is the tenth edition that will be held.”

BJP workers from various districts and states, along with senior leaders of the party will attend the events that will be organised in a batch of 50-80 members.

“Gujarat has seen a miracle in development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Based on ‘Sarvangeen Vikas Model’ of Gujarat, the workers will be taught the aspects of this model and they will deliver and implement in their individual states for better governance,” said Surya.

Those participating in the yatra will also take part in an event based on youth theme at the Pramukh Swami Maharaj Shatabdi Mahotsav near Ahmedabad. He also told the media persons that the effect of BJP’s win in Gujarat will see a positive effect on the upcoming elections in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.