Kumaraswamy challenges PM Modi to offer ‘scientific’ explanation over lighting of lamps at 9 pm

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Sunday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to offer a scientific explanation over his call to light candles and lamps for nine minutes at 9 pm. (File) Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Sunday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to offer a scientific explanation over his call to light candles and lamps for nine minutes at 9 pm. (File)

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Sunday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to offer a scientific explanation over his call to light candles and lamps for nine minutes at 9 pm, and suspected there is some “hidden agenda” behind it.

The Janata Dal (Secular) leader tweeted, “Has the PM slyly asked the nation to observe a candle light vigil on the eve of foundation day of BJP? April 6 being its foundation day, what else can explain the choice of date & time for this event? I challenge the PM to offer a credible scientific and rational explanation.”

The government is yet to provide PPEs for doctors and make test kits affordable for the common man. Without telling the nation what concrete steps are being taken to combat COVID-19 menace, the prime minister is giving meaningless tasks to an already exhausted population.

2/3 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) April 5, 2020

Kumaraswamy also questioned why the government has not distributed the Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits for healthcare professionals yet.

“The government is yet to provide PPEs for doctors and make test kits affordable for the common man. Without telling the nation what concrete steps are being taken to combat COVID-19 menace, the prime minister is giving meaningless tasks to an already exhausted population,” he added.

The two-time Karnataka CM also shared a poem Kanada translation of a poem originally written by John Henry Newman in the early 1800s.

It is shameful to convert the national crisis into an event of self aggrandizement & it is beyond shameful to push the hidden agenda of his party in the face of global calamity. May sense prevail upon the PM; ಕರುಣಾಳು ಬಾ ಬೆಳಕೆ

ಮುಸುಕಿದೀ ಮಬ್ಬಿನಲಿ..

ಕೈ ಹಿಡಿದು

ನಡೆಸೆನ್ನನು….. 3/3 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) April 5, 2020

“It is shameful to convert the national crisis into an event of self aggrandizement & it is beyond shameful to push the hidden agenda of his party in the face of global calamity. May sense prevail upon the PM,” he tweeted after which he added the lines from the poem which translates to:

Lead, kindly Light, amid the encircling gloom

Lead thou me on.

The Prime Minister had appealed to people to switch off the lights in their houses for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday, and light lamps at their doors or balconies. “You are not alone, no one is alone in the fight against coronavirus. The light from the lamps will show that we are together in this battle,” he had said in his pre-recorded address on Friday.

Several leaders from the Opposition had hit out at the PM calling his video message as “symbolism” and wondered whether he has any concrete relief measures.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.