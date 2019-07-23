Toggle Menu
Kumaraswamy govt falls as JD(S)-Congress coalition loses trust vote in Karnataka Assembly

"The government received 99 votes, while 105 members have voted against it," Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar confirmed after counting the votes.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

The HD Kumaraswamy led Congress-JD(S) government failed to survive trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday, with the coalition falling short of majority in the 224-member House. The trust vote was necessitated after 15 MLAs rebelled against Kumaraswamy government, plunging it to a minority.

The trust vote sought by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy reached its culmination today after three missed deadlines. While the Opposition BJP has 105 MLAs in the House and the support of two Independents, the ruling coalition has 101 MLAs on its side on paper.

However, as many as 20 coalition MLAs were absent from the House, reducing the number of the ruling government to 99. The political crisis in the state began with the resignation of at least 1 MLAs-12 from Congress and three from the JD(S), threatening the existence of the coalition government in the state.

Earlier today, the police imposed prohibitory orders in the city under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) (prevents assembly of five or more people at one spot) and banned sale of liquor from 6 pm Tuesday to 6 am.

The rebel MLAs had moved the Supreme Court against the Speaker’s delay in accepting their resignations. On July 17, the top court left it to the Speaker to decide on the resignations but ordered that they should not be compelled to attend the proceedings of the state Assembly.

