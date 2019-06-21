There will be mid-term polls in Karnataka, says Deve Gowda amid strained ties between JD(S)-Congress coalition

Former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Deve Gowda Friday said there was no doubt that there would be mid-term polls in Karnataka. His statement comes in the wake of strained ties between the JD(S)-Congress coalition government.

“There is no doubt that there will be mid-term polls (in Karnataka). They (Congress) said they will support us for five years but look at their behaviour now,” Gowda was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. He was speaking to reporters in Bengaluru.

Leaders of both JD(S) and Congress have been publicly airing their differences after the alliance put up a poor show in the Lok Sabha elections in the state — the parties won one seat each. The BJP had won 25 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats.

Gowda told the media Thursday that he had informed Congress president Rahul Gandhi that he was hurt by repeated public utterances by leaders of both parties.

When asked about statements made by Congress leader Siddaramaiah, Gowda said, “I don’t want to react now; there is ample time.” Siddaramaiah had reportedly said the Congress would have performed better if it had contested the general elections alone.

The JD(S) and Congress had cobbled up an alliance after the Karnataka Assembly elections last year to keep the BJP away from forming government. Together they won 114 seats (Congress won 77 and JD(S) 37) in the 224-member Assembly.