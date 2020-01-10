HD CCTV cameras at 10 railway stations in Gujarat

According to officials, the task of enabling HD CCTV cameras is being initiated in 200 railway stations across India in the first phase and the task has already been completed in 80 stations. According to officials, the task of enabling HD CCTV cameras is being initiated in 200 railway stations across India in the first phase and the task has already been completed in 80 stations.

The Western Railways will install high definition (HD) CCTV cameras with facial recognition systems and video analytical features in ten railway stations of Gujarat, under the “Nirbhaya fund” to ensure the safety of women passengers.

According to a statement released by the Western Railways on Thursday, ten railway stations in Bhavnagar, Udhna, Valsad, Verval, Nagda, Navsari, Vapi, Viramgam, Rajkot and Gandhidham will be equipped with video surveillance system-based Internet Protocol (IP).

“Indian Railways has given the task of equipping railway stations and premium and EMU (Electric Multiple Unit) coaches of trains across India, with facial recognition system enabled IP, to Railtel company. Under the Nirbhaya fund, ten railway stations in Gujarat will be equipped with four types of High Definition cameras — Dome type (for internal areas), Bullet type (for platforms), Pan Tilt Zoom type (for parking spots) and Ultra HD 4K (for important locations). All the cameras will be joined to an optical fibre network and their feeds will be shown live in a centralised CCTV control room, which will be manned by the personnel of Railway Police Force (RPF),” said Ravindra Bhakar, spokesperson for Western Railways.

According to officials, the task of enabling HD CCTV cameras is being initiated in 200 railway stations across India in the first phase and the task has already been completed in 80 stations.

