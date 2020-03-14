HCS, Class-I officers in Haryana will have to first clear written examination before being nominated for IAS

(Representational) (Representational)

The Haryana Civil Service (HCS) officers or Class I officers, who were earlier being considered to be selected as IAS officers on the basis of state government’s nomination, will now first have to clear a written examination to be conducted by the Haryana Public Service Commission.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar disclosed this while speaking at the the inaugural session of 22nd National Conference of State Public Service Commissions, here Friday. Haryana is hosting the two-day national conference for the second time after a gap of six years.

“We are also going to implement another reform under which, the names of only those HCS or Class I officers would be sent to Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for selection as IAS officers who would clear the written examination to be conducted by the HPSC,” Khattar said.

The Chief Minister also said that “online system of examination should be introduced as this would not only enable the candidates to take examination nearer to their homes and save their travelling time but also help in enhancing transparency”.

Describing cheating in the examations as a challenge, Khattar emphasised that new and effective ways should be devised to tackle this problem.

While emphasizing on the need of merit based selection in government jobs for ensuring an effective and efficient system of governance, Khattar added, “About 70,000 youth have been recruited in Haryana through HPSC and Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) in the last five years by adopting a transparent recruitment policy. Besides, recruitment of 18,218 candidates of Group D have been made in one go in a transparent manner without any recommendations which have further enhanced the faith of people in the state government”.

Taking a dig at his predecessors, Khattar said, “Most of the recruitments made during the previous regimes are facing litigation but contrary to this, as a result of transparent recruitment policy adopted by the present state government, candidates are being selected in the government jobs in fair and transparent manner without any irregularities. For this, I congratulate HPSC and HSSC for adopting such a flawless system”.

Chairman, UPSC, Arvind Saxena said, “State Public Service Commissions have the mandate for making competition based selections, provide a secure and stable Civil Service which is necessary for transparent and impartial governance. In two recent instances, that is the lateral entry scheme for Joint Secretaries level officers of the Government of India and empanelment of Director General of Police for States and Union Territories, the Union Government and the Supreme Court of India respectively reposed faith in UPSC for carrying out fair and transparent selections purely on merit basis”.

“Between 2007-08 and 2018-19, UPSC has developed IT tools to reduce the processing time for direct recruitment cases from 397 days to 194 days. Apart from this, some innovative steps have also been taken to streamline the process for screening applications”, Saxena added.

Chairman, Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) RK Pachnanda said, “HPSC has adopted several measures to ensure free and fair selection process that enables us to select good meritorious candidates who would perform their duties judiciously and lead to better system of administration and governance”.

