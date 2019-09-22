HCL founder Shiv Nadar to attend RSS’ Vijayadashmi event as chief guest

Shiv Nadar, the co-founder of multinational IT company HCL, will be the chief guest at this year’s Vijayadashmi event organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in Nagpur on October 8. The annual event, which is closely watched by political observers, has been previously attended by personalities like child rights activist Kailash Sathyarthi and former Dalit religious leader Nirmal Das Maharaj.

Advertising

“HCL founder-chairman Shiv Nadar will be the chief guest at the Vijayadashmi function on October 8,” RSS’ Nagpur ‘mahanagar sanchalak‘ Rajesh Loya told news agency PTI.

RSS’ Dussehra events hold significance as political observers closely watch the speeches delivered at the gathering, including the ones by the organisation’s supremo Mohan Bhagwat. It is also celebrated as the foundation day of the organisation after Keshav Baliram Hedgewar had established the organisation on Vijayadashmi Day in 1925.

Other dignitaries who have attended the RSS event in the past include Vijay Kumar Saraswat, former Director-General of the Defence Research and Development Organisation, Dada JP Waswani, spiritual guru and head of the Sadhu Waswani Mission and former bureaucrat Satya Prakash Rai.

Advertising

In last year’s Vijaydashmi speech, RSS chief Bhagwat said Hindutva is the “eternal ethos this country”.

“Those sections of the society who consider themselves ‘separate’ because of their religion, tradition and lifestyle or apprehensive of the word ‘Hindu’ need to understand that Hindutva is the eternal ethos of this country. While keeping its core eternal values unchanged, there had been changes in its content and conduct commensurate with times and situations and will happen so in the future as per the needs,” Bhagwat had said.

(With inputs from PTI)