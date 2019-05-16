HC to Yamuna Nagar SP: why you failed to send personnel to take custody of convicts

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has sought an explanation from the police superintendent (SP) of Yamuna Nagar district for his failure to send police personnel to court for taking custody of four convicts on Monday.

The convicts were sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Advertising

The division bench of Justices Rajiv Sharma and Lalit Batra in the order said, “It is a serious lapse on the part of the Yamuna Nagar SP. A separate notice be issued to the SP, returnable on 19.07.2019, to explain as to why police force has not been sent today.”

Information regarding the order was also ordered to be passed on to the Haryana DGP. On Tuesday, the division bench of Justice Sharma in a similar hearing of quantum of sentence had directed the state home secretary to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the Karnal SP for failing to send custody certificates of nine convicts to the court.

In the Yamuna Nagar case, the state counsel during the hearing on Monday informed the court that the district SP had been informed of the date of hearing, but no police personnel were present. The convicts were hence taken into custody by Panchkula Police after the hearing.

On May 7, the division bench in the Yamuna Nagar case from 2000, had modified the conviction from Section 302 to Section 304 Part I and asked the convicts — who were on bail — to appear before it on Monday for a hearing regarding quantum of sentence.