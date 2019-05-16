Toggle Menu
HC to Yamuna Nagar SP: why you failed to send personnel to take custody of convictshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/hc-to-yamuna-nagar-sp-why-you-failed-to-send-personnel-to-take-custody-of-convicts/

HC to Yamuna Nagar SP: why you failed to send personnel to take custody of convicts

The division bench of Justices Rajiv Sharma and Lalit Batra in the order said, “It is a serious lapse on the part of the Yamuna Nagar SP. A separate notice be issued to the SP, returnable on 19.07.2019, to explain as to why police force has not been sent today.”

chandigarh, punjab and haryana high court, chandigarh administration, tree cutting, flyover construction, notice, court notice, chandigarh news, indian express news
Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has sought an explanation from the police superintendent (SP) of Yamuna Nagar district for his failure to send police personnel to court for taking custody of four convicts on Monday.
The convicts were sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The division bench of Justices Rajiv Sharma and Lalit Batra in the order said, “It is a serious lapse on the part of the Yamuna Nagar SP. A separate notice be issued to the SP, returnable on 19.07.2019, to explain as to why police force has not been sent today.”

Information regarding the order was also ordered to be passed on to the Haryana DGP. On Tuesday, the division bench of Justice Sharma in a similar hearing of quantum of sentence had directed the state home secretary to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the Karnal SP for failing to send custody certificates of nine convicts to the court.

In the Yamuna Nagar case, the state counsel during the hearing on Monday informed the court that the district SP had been informed of the date of hearing, but no police personnel were present. The convicts were hence taken into custody by Panchkula Police after the hearing.

On May 7, the division bench in the Yamuna Nagar case from 2000, had modified the conviction from Section 302 to Section 304 Part I and asked the convicts — who were on bail — to appear before it on Monday for a hearing regarding quantum of sentence.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Pinjore murder: ‘Aasiya and Shifa were shy, very scared of father’
2 Wife entitled for alimony even after legally void marriage: Punjab and Haryana HC
3 Pulwama encounter: Jawan, civilian and three militants killed in Dalipora area