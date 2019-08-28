HC to Punjab Viligance Bureau: ‘Probe all immovable property cases decided against civic bodies’

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Punjab Vigilance Bureau to probe all matters where the claims or counter claims pertaining to immovable properties of Municipal Corporations and Improvement Trusts were decided against them and asked the state government to produce all such verdicts before court for its perusal.

The order was passed in a case where the court has found that in several cases filed by private parties against the Muncipal Corporations or Improvement Trusts of Punjab, the decrees or verdicts have been passed ex-parte as no written statement was filed by the authorities leading to a sort of “legal” takeover by the private citizens of the public land otherwise in possession or ownership of the Corporations and Improvement Trusts.

“A fresh status report is also directed to be filed at least three days before the adjourned date with an advance copy to the Amicus Curiae,” said Justice Deepak Sibal in an order. The court earlier in May had directed Vigilance to probe all the matters where the MCs and Improvement Trusts chose not challenge or rebut the civil suits filed against them involving ownership and possessory rights of their properties.

While Vigilance has confirmed that there are such matters where no written statement was filed, it has also submitted that there are other cases as well where the written defence was raised but the cases were decided against the Corporations and Improvement Trusts by the lower courts. However, the court also found that Vigilance was conducting an inquiry only into cases of “land grab” and said the spirit behind the earlier order apparently seems to be misunderstood.

Justice Sibal in the order passed on Monday said that court did not intend to limit the inquiry conducted to only cases involving “land grab”, adding, “all matters pertaining to claim/counter-claims regarding ownership/possession raised against the MCs/Improvement Trusts by private parties qua immovable properties which have been decided against the MCs/Improvement Trusts be probed”.