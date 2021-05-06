HC to Haryana govt: What power do cow vigilantes have to raid houses

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked Haryana government what power or authority cow vigilantes have to raid people’s home, and said that such actions are “prima facie illegal”.

The bench of Justice Sudhir Mittal was hearing bail plea of Mubbi, alias Mubin, a resident of Nuh, Haryana, who faces charges of alleged cow slaughter and sale of beef.

Issuing notice to the State for May 19, Justice Mittal said, “Additional Advocate General, Haryana, is directed to address the Court on power/authority of vigilantes to raid houses of citizens. Such actions are prima facie illegal and amount to taking law into their hands by private individuals. This is contrary to the Rule of Law.”

As per the FIR, district president of Gau Raksha Dal led a team to raid Mubbi’s house earlier this year and found a bull, a cow and a calf. While Mubbi fled, the vigilantes said that they found instruments of cattle slaughter in the house. They informed local police, and an FIR was registered on March 11 at Bichhor police station of Nuh under Sections 3, 8(1) of Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015, and IPC Section 511.

The petitioner, Mubbi, sought anticipatory bail through his counsel, advocate Munfaid Khan.