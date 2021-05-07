HC to Goa: Do not allow entry without Covid negative report from May 10

The court also asked the state government to file an affidavit detailing the steps it had taken for augmentation of the medical infrastructure by March 10.

THE HIGH Court of Bombay at Goa on Thursday directed the state government to ensure that no one is allowed to enter the state without a Covid-19 negative certificate from May 10 onwards.

The interim order was passed on Thursday when the division bench of Justice M S Sonak and Justice M S Jawalkar was hearing a bunch of petitions urging the court to direct the state government to take steps to tackle the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state including enforcing a lockdown, testing those arriving in the state and making information regarding hospital bed availability accessible online.

The court also said, “…we see no justification in the State of Goa not insisting upon a negativity certificate from persons who seek entry into Goa at this crucial juncture when reports indicate that the positivity rate in Goa is as high as 52%.”

This, the court said, should be effected from May 10 so that travellers in transit are not inconvenienced.

The PILs were filed by the South Goa Advocates Association, activists Armando Gonsalves, Shruti Chaturvedi and Roshan Mathias.

The court also asked the state government to file an affidavit detailing the steps it had taken for augmentation of the medical infrastructure by March 10.