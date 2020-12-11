HC ticks off J&K officials: In slumber like Kumbhkarn

Justice Bindal made these observations while dismissing a writ petition filed by the National India Construction Company, which had challenged rejection of its bid for construction of a road under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

Expressing displeasure at the “casualness” of their working, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court has ticked off officials of the Union Territory’s administration by equating them with “Kumbhkarn’’, and observing that they “had to be scolded” to be woken up.

The court also said, “The result of this casualness is causing huge loss to the public exchequer.”

Pointing out that all government employees are trustees of public money, and time has come that people can ask them to be accountable for not using it properly, Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal said, “The way of working and attitude of shirking responsibility (by officials) will not change unless people at the helm are held accountable for their action and inaction. If officers and staff are paid salaries from amounts contributed by the public, why should the public exchequer suffer for their inefficiency and casualness?”

Referring to the Supreme Court once comparing a litigant with Kumbhkarn for approaching the court after a long delay, Justice Bindal noted, “…if considered in that light, for filing of replies/objections in cases pending in this court, government (UT) officials are no better. As has been mentioned in Ramayan, demon king Ravan had to use a lot of noise and different means to wake up Kumbhkarn when his kingdom was in trouble. Here also government officials are to be woken up from slumber by using different means.”

“It is not limited to main petitions but even in contempt petitions, compliance report is not filed for a long time.”

