scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

HC takes cognisance of Dumka girl’s death case, summons DGP

The DGP, Neeraj Sinha, was present in the court following a summons by the bench.

The High Court of Jharkhand took suo motu cognisance of the Dumka school girl death case and ordered the Director General of Police to file a report. (File Photo)

The High Court of Jharkhand on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of the Dumka school girl death case and ordered the Director General of Police to file a report.

The DGP, Neeraj Sinha, was present in the court following a summons by the bench.

The division bench of Chief Justice Dr. Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan has asked for the status report on the case.

The bench asked the DGP why the victim was referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, and not to AIIMS, Deoghar, which is much closer from Dumka.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRBPremium
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRB
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to manyPremium
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this yearPremium
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this year

The DGP was also asked to mention in his report whether the Deoghar facility is well-equipped to handle burn cases.

The incident happened in Dumka town on August 23 when a man allegedly poured petrol on the girl from outside the window of her room while she was sleeping and set her on fire.

The teenager, who apparently did not reciprocate his overtures angering him, succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.

Advertisement

Two persons, including the main accused, have been arrested in connection with the case till Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday the Child Welfare Committee, Dumka said the class 12 was a minor, based on her class 10 board examination mark sheet, and demanded action against the accused under the POCSO Act.

The committee said she was around 16 years old as per the mark sheet and not an adult as claimed by the police.

Advertisement

The National Commission for Women has written to the Jharkhand Police chief, calling for a fair investigation into the girl’s death.

“The Director General of Police has been directed to submit an early report on the progress of the investigation, which should be conducted by ADG rank officer,” Chief Minister Hemant Soren said in a Twitter post on Monday.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 03:42:01 pm
Next Story

Anupam Kher, Nawazuddin Siddiqui pay tributes to ‘guru’ Hemendra Bhatia: ‘Irreparable loss to theatre world’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

A look at the accused and the roles they played
Moosewala murder

A look at the accused and the roles they played

Rishi Kapoor to Salman Khan: KRK has ruffled feathers of host of stars

Rishi Kapoor to Salman Khan: KRK has ruffled feathers of host of stars

Anna Hazare writes to Kejriwal: 'Drunk on power'

Anna Hazare writes to Kejriwal: 'Drunk on power'

Pakistan floods: Modi reaches out, talks on to extend aid

Pakistan floods: Modi reaches out, talks on to extend aid

Karnataka: Seer seeks anticipatory bail in sexual assault case

Karnataka: Seer seeks anticipatory bail in sexual assault case

La Trobe University re-launches PhD scholarship named after SRK

La Trobe University re-launches PhD scholarship named after SRK

On India-China ties, Jaishankar has list of three 'mutuals'

On India-China ties, Jaishankar has list of three 'mutuals'

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will its 'standalone' architecture work?

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will its 'standalone' architecture work?

Premium
Teesta Setalvad can move appropriate authority for protection, says SC

Teesta Setalvad can move appropriate authority for protection, says SC

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform
C. Raja Mohan writes

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform

Premium
Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement