HC suspends bailable warrant against Tejpal rape victim by trial court

Tarun Tejpal has been charged with rape and rape of a woman by a person being in position of control or dominance over the woman, along with under other Sections. (Photo: Express/file)

The High Court of Bombay in Goa on Wednesday suspended a bailable warrant issued against the victim by the Mapusa fast-track court, which is hearing the rape case against Tarun Tejpal, after she challenged it.

On September 4, the fast-track court at Mapusa, Goa, which is hearing the Tejpal rape case, issued a bailable warrant against the victim, authorising the investigating officer from Goa Police to execute the warrant.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Kshama Joshi issued the warrant after it heard and rejected two applications by the victim, asking the court to exempt her physical presence in court, as her health conditions did not permit her to travel during the pandemic. The warrant was issued with a bond of Rs 5,000, with sufficient sureties for the victim’s attendance in court for her cross-examination.

In an urgent order, Justice Dama Seshadri Naidu suspended the warrant but stated, “The stay, however, is confined only to suspension of the warrant. The trial may go on unhindered.”

Initially, the warrant was issued returnable on September 7 but was returned after being sent to the victim’s Mumbai address, as listed in the chargesheet. It was then reissued to New Delhi, where the victim currently resides.

The matter was heard out of turn as an emergency listing by HC, since the fresh bailable warrant was returnable by Thursday. “…the petitioner herself is a victim who lives in Delhi. She points out that recently she had an attack of severe lung infection. Therefore she does not want to undertake any journey during the pandemic,” Justice Naidu noted in his order.

The court of ASJ Joshi had initially summoned the victim to be present for cross-examination on September 2.

The victim’s response through email was submitted to the court along with an application to exempt her from physical appearance. The court kept the order on September 3 and dismissed it, asking her to be present on September 4.

Having again identified herself as the sole caregiver to her parent and in-laws, and stating about her lung condition, the victim sought permission for a video link from Delhi’s Goa Sadan. The court rejected this, citing connectivity issues. full report on www.indianexpress.com

