Thursday, July 01, 2021
HC stays trial against ex-CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, AJL

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 2, 2021 2:46:51 am
The Punjab and Haryana High Court Thursday stayed the ongoing trial against former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) in a case pertaining to alleged allotment of a plot to the latter in Panchkula.

The order came on the back of two petitions—one from Hooda and the other from the AJL, the Congress leader’s counsel Arshdeep Singh Cheema said.

A single bench of the Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan stayed the proceedings against Hooda in a special CBI court at Panchkula. The court also issued a notice to the CBI. The detailed order was yet to be released by the High Court.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
