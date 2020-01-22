HC stays CAT order, Dinkar Gupta to stay on as Punjab DGP

The CAT on Friday had quashed senior police officer Dinkar Gupta’s appointment as head of the police force. The CAT on Friday had quashed senior police officer Dinkar Gupta’s appointment as head of the police force.

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court on Tuesday stayed the Central Administrative Tribunal’s decision by which Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta’s appointment was set aside last week. Punjab government and Gupta on Monday had moved the High Court against the CAT order.

The division bench of Justices Jaswant Singh and Sant Prakash while adjourning the matter for hearing to February 26 said the Punjab government will file an affidavit regarding the material sent to the UPSC for assessment of the panel officers qua the ‘Range of Experience’ criteria, after parties opposing the state government petition submitted that the empanelment committee had only limited material before it during finalisation of names.

Punjab has also been asked to file a reply regarding the criteria followed for fixing the number of officers sent for consideration. The UPSC has also been asked to file an affidavit to show its consideration on the aspect of range of experience for empanelment of officers. A DGP is selected from among three senior most officers finalised by an empanelment committee of the UPSC.

The CAT on Friday last week quashed Gupta’s appointment as head of the police force in the cases filed by DGP-rank officers Mohammad Mustafa and Siddharth Chattopadhyaya while ruling that the procedure adopted by the UPSC and its committee for empanelment of officers for final selection as DGP is in violation of the Supreme Court judgment in the Prakash Singh case. It had also directed the UPSC to prepare a panel of three senior-most officers afresh within four weeks.

