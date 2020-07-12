scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 11, 2020
HC seeks reply from govt on recovery notice to Darapuri

Hearing the matter on Friday, a single-judge bench of Justice Rajan Roy, asked the government to reply to under what authority of law it has asked the retired IPS officer to pay Rs 64.37 lakh.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Published: July 12, 2020 5:14:58 am
S R Darapuri, 1972-batch IPS

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has sought a reply from the Uttar Pradesh government on recovery notice of Rs 64,37,637 issued to retired IPS officer S R Darapuri for damage to public and private properties on December 19 last year.

Hearing the matter on Friday, a single-judge bench of Justice Rajan Roy, asked the government to reply to under what authority of law it has asked the retired IPS officer to pay Rs 64.37 lakh. The court has also asked the government to clarify “whether on the date of alleged incident there was any provision of law permitting such recovery, that too unilaterally, without any notice or opportunity of hearing”. The matter will now be heard on Tuesday.

