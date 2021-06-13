HC seeks Karnataka reply on sale of land to JSW Steel at ‘throwaway price’

The PIL against the sale, filed by a former state public prosecutor S Doreraju, on behalf of an activist K A Paul, has questioned the decision of the B S Yediyurappa-led government to sell the land at a “throwaway” price when the market price is around Rs 1 crore per acre.

The Karnataka High Court has asked the state government for its stand on the decision to sell 3,667 acres of mining land in Ballari to steel major JSW Steel Ltd, following a PIL opposing the April 26 state Cabinet decision to sell the government land to the private firm.

“The learned additional government advocate will take instructions whether any decision has been taken as alleged to transfer the government land to the extent of 3,667 acres to the eleventh respondent,” a division bench said this week, while posting the case for further hearing on June 15.

On April 26, the government first cleared the sale of the land to JSW Steel at a price of Rs 1.22 lakh per acre — in line with lease cum sale agreements signed with JSW Steel in 2006 and 2007, under a JD(S)-BJP coalition government.

However, the government reversed the decision in a Cabinet meeting on May 27.

The sale proposal had earlier been tabled by the Congress-JD(S) government in 2019, but was withdrawn after a two-day BJP protest —Yediyurappa had also participated in the agitation.

The decision to sell was also opposed by a section of the ruling party MLAs including, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Arvind Bellad. They wrote to the party leadership saying the sale was against the interests of the state. BJP’s Ballari in-charge, Anand Singh, had also opposed the deal saying the land should be leased to the company and not sold.

On May 27, facing opposition from BJP ranks, the state Cabinet decided to reverse the April 26 move.