HC seeks Centre’s stand on PIL against new WhatsApp privacy policy

Facebook -owned WhatsApp recently updated its privacy policy making it compulsory for users to accept its terms and conditions.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the Centre on a plea challenging the new privacy policy of social networking platform WhatsApp.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and WhatsApp seeking their stand on the plea by March.

The petitioners, Seema Singh and Meghan Singh, have contended that the new privacy policy indicates the “fissures” in Indian data protection and privacy laws.