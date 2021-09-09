HC revokes Visva-Bharati students’ rustication

Calcutta High Court on Wednesday revoked the rustication order of three Visva-Bharati University (VBU) students, and allowed them to rejoin classes. The court also pointed out that members of the university faculty were “equally aggrieved” by the “alleged high-handedness” of Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha said in an interim order: “This Court is of the prima facie view that the punishment of rustication for a period of three years is excessive… The students shall be allowed to participate in their academic activities. The professors and teachers of the university are equally aggrieved by the alleged high-handedness of the Vice-Chancellor of university…”

The judge posted the matter for hearing on September 15.

On August 23, the university administration had expelled Rupa Chakraborty, who started a hunger strike on Sunday, Somnath Sow, and Falguni Pan for allegedly “disrupting the academic atmosphere in the university” earlier this year.

Following the court’s order, Rupa Chakraborty said, “We never wanted to disrupt the academic atmosphere of the university… We are calling off our hunger strike today. However, our movement will continue in a different form.”