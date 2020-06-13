HC reserves order on Arnab Goswami plea to quash 2 FIRs

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami

Bombay High Court Friday continued the protection from coercive action given to Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami until further orders and reserved its order on a criminal writ plea filed by Goswami seeking various reliefs, including quashing of two FIRs against him.

A division bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Riyaz Chagla heard through videoconferencing a criminal writ plea filed by Goswami seeking reliefs including quashing of FIRs filed against him on April 22 and May 2. On June 9, the HC directed Goswami to appear at NM Joshi Marg Police station on June 10 for questioning. The court had also said that no coercive action would be taken against Goswami though he would appear before the police as directed.

On Friday, senior counsel Harish Salve, appearing for Goswami, read out each section under which Goswami was booked and opposed the allegation that Goswami’s comments on his programme were politically motivated. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal denied Salve’s claims and said the statements made by Goswami on his show hurt sentiments of people and probe is required, and so the FIRs cannot be quashed.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd