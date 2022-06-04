scorecardresearch
Friday, June 03, 2022
HC rejects pleas questioning maintainability of PILs against CM

A detailed order by the bench of Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad is yet to be uploaded.

Written by Abhishek Angad | Ranchi |
June 4, 2022 3:26:46 am
The Jharkhand High Court on Friday rejected the non-maintainability plea filed in two PILs concerning Chief Minister Hemant Soren — the mining lease of 2022 and the alleged money laundering through shell companies of 2021 — and will hear the arguments on merits on June 10.

The state had filed a plea against the maintainability of the shell companies PIL on the basis of credibility of the petitioner and on incomplete information, while the CM had challenged it and mining lease issue on similar grounds.

