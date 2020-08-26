HC rejects Kerala plea against CBI probe into murders of Youth Congress workers

The single bench had also quashed the chargesheet filed by the state police. (File)

A division bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday rejected the state government’s plea challenging a CBI probe into the murders of two Youth Congress workers in Kasaragod, in which 14 people — including local leaders of the ruling CPI (M) — have been arraigned as accused.

A single bench of the High Court had in September 2019 ordered a CBI probe into the murders of Kripesh and Sarath Lal after their families approached the court, alleging that the state crime branch had not looked into the conspiracy behind the February 17, 2019 killings. The single bench had also quashed the chargesheet filed by the state police.

After the single bench verdict, the CBI had re-registered the case, but the Kerala Police did not hand over the case documents to the agency. In November 2019, the state filed an appeal before the bench of the chief justice, challenging the CBI probe into the case, and hired senior advocates from the Supreme Court.

After the conclusion of arguments from both sides, the High Court had reserved its order since November 16, 2019.

Last week, the CBI had told the High Court that it could not go ahead with the probe as the HC was yet to deliver a verdict on the state government’s petition.

Meanwhile, the parents of the killed youths approached the HC, seeking that a new bench should hear the petition, and on Monday began a protest in Kasaragod, demanding a CBI probe.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.