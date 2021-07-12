HC raps Delhi govt over delay in setting up Covid care centre in JNU

The court had said it expects the Covid care centre to be made operational before July 12. (File photo)

THE DELHI High Court on Monday pulled up Delhi government for delay in operationalising a Covid care centre inside the JNU campus.

Justice Rekha Palli told the government it cannot be wasting like this at this moment. “What is this Delhi government doing? When things are in a bad shape, then you are in a soup and you start blaming left, right, centre. Now today you don’t want to do it,” said the court, after the government counsel submitted that the file was pending approval and sought more time for a status report.

On May 28, JNU told the court that a site has been identified and inspected for setting up a Covid care centre inside the campus. The government had told the court that a dedicated Covid hospital, which is required to be attached with the Covid care centre, has been finalised and a communication in this regard has already been sent to the health department.

The court had said it expects the Covid care centre to be made operational before July 12.

When the court on Monday was told the file was sent for approval of June 11, the court remarked, “One month, they cannot do it? Then they don’t know how to move”.

Granting two weeks to the Delhi government for the purpose, the court asked to file a fresh status report before the next date of hearing.

The court was hearing a petition filed in May by the JNU Teachers Association seeking directions for setting up Covid care facilities in the university campus, a Covid response team, and certain oxygen facilities.