HC raises concern over lack of ‘uniform SOPs’ for UP hospital ops

The Allahabad High Court has expressed its surprise that the state government did not have “uniform SOPs (standard operating procedures)” for management and security of hospitals.

Hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by the family of a Covid patient who went missing from a government-run hospital in Prayagraj on May 8, a Bench of Justices Prakash Kesarwani and Piyush Agrawal on Friday said that “it is unbelievable that the State Government, which is running large number of Hospitals in the State of Uttar Pradesh, would not have any uniform SOPs”.

It pulled up the TB Sapru Hospital authorities and police in Prayagraj for being “negligent” in tracing the body of Covid patient Ram Lal Yadav, who worked as a junior engineer in the Department of Electricity in New Delhi.

“…It appears that the entire hospital as well as the police authorities were negligent and committed dereliction in their duties in the matter of tracing the corpus of Ram Lal Yadav,” the Bench observed.

Calling the hospital and officials, including the the director general of medical health, “careless and irresponsible”, the HC said the hospital authorities had failed to take “any effective steps in discharge of their duties”.

“Even subsequent action shown to have been taken, appears to be an eye wash,” said the Bench. The HC said despite a recommendation from the chief medical superintendent of TB Sapru Hospital, the director general of medical health had not taken action to “disengage” a hospital staff member. It expressed its happiness over the fact that only three contractual/outsourced employees were “disengaged” over the alleged lapse. The court listed the matter for hearing on September 10.