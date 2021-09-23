HC quashes FIR against Kashmiri Pandit activist over tweet

The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Wednesday quashed an FIR against Kashmiri Pandit activist Sushil Pandit for a 2018 tweet that claimed that five CRPF personnel were killed during the Ramzan ceasefire in 2018.

Pandit had tweeted: “Just heard, 5 CRPF jawans martyred in Pampore. #RamzanCeasefire is working. Question is who is it working for!.” The statement was untrue. Pandit deleted his tweet.

The bench of Justice Rajnesh Oswal said: “This court is of the considered view that the FIR impugned, is nothing but an abuse of the process of law.”

“A perusal of the petitioner’s tweet would reveal that it begins with words ‘JUST HEARD’, meaning thereby that what was uploaded by him was just heard by him and he had no personal knowledge of the same,’’ observed Justice Oswal.

Pandit had filed a petition under section 561-A (now 482) through advocate Ankur Sharma. Sharma submitted that the petitioner was not aware that his “accidental tweet’’ was probably saved by some persons “who would later on use it for their political end to harass him”.